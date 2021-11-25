First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 85.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,171 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRH. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

