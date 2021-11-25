First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 26,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 117,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 91.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

