First United Bank & Trust Acquires 1,325 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.