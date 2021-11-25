First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.