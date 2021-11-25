First United Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

