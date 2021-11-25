First United Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $808,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 105.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,234 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.24 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

