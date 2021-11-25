First United Bank & Trust Has $1.52 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $92,578,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

