First United Bank & Trust Has $769,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

