First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,384,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

