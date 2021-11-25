First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

