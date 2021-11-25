First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,661. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

