FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$3,532,100.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,833,400.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$253.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$239.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$224.33. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$255.39. The firm has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 5.6492989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.25.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

