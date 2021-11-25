Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy Sells 50,000 Shares

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Shares of TSE FCU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38. Fission Uranium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$558.91 million and a P/E ratio of -44.74.

FCU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

