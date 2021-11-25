Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy Sells 50,000 Shares

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Shares of TSE FCU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.38. Fission Uranium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$558.91 million and a P/E ratio of -44.74.

FCU has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

