Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

FIVE stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.89. The stock had a trading volume of 331,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,352. Five Below has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

