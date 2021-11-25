Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Five9 stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. 1,094,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $131.70 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.