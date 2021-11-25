Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 1,094,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $131.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

