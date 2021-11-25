Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $91.07 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $91.07 million and $24.33 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.28 or 0.07522855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00087925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,487.16 or 1.00242051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.