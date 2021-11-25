FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Altimeter Growth by 90.8% in the second quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 663,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 315,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Altimeter Growth Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

