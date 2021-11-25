FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.