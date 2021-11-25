FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TM opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

