FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) by 10,650.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $42,660,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ME stock opened at 9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 9.96. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09.

ME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

