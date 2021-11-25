FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

