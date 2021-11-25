FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

