FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE BA opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

