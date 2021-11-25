Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.31. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 309,243 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

