Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.47

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 5740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

The firm has a market cap of $823.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 105.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 68,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

