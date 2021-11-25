Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $183.44 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

