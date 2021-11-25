Frank Bisignano Purchases 10,091 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

