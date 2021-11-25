Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

