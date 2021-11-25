Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

