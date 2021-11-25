Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.48

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 22531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

