Fundamental Research Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $164.79

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. Apple has a 52-week low of $115.17 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

