Fundamental Research Lowers Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Price Target to C$7.34

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CGP opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Cornerstone Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95.

In other news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha bought 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$806,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 987,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

