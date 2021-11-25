Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,998. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32.

