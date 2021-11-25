FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

