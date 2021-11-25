FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Westaim Co. Issued By Cormark (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westaim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$369.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
