FY2021 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reduced by Analyst

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.68). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,927,278 shares of company stock worth $163,373,726. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

