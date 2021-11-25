FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.40). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

