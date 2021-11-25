FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $12.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.07.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

Shares of CM opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.95%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

