FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised by Analyst

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

