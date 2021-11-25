FY2022 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Raised by Analyst

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

UNCFF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

