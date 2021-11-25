FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

