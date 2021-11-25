GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

