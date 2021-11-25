GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.43

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.43 and traded as low as C$44.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.91, with a volume of 36,813 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.87.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

