GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

