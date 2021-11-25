Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 49.92 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £70.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

