Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,668. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.