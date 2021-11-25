Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.