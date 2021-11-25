Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,314 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33.

