Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $815,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $450.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.